India and the whiff of stifling corruption

It is rather galling for India to receive news of its declining global corruption index rankings just two days before, a rather transparent vote-on-account was presented by our punctilious Finance Minister. Coming as the rankings did, just the day after Parliament opened for the budget session, didn’t quite matter, because these days there isn’t very much that passes for acrimonious debate in either of the worthy houses that reign over us, theoretically. On the resounding, lack of debate, more later.

Far worse than the inappropriate timing is the ignominy of being equated not once, but for two consecutive years with a tiny pinprick of an island nation, called The Maldives, with whom we are having a rather public spat at the moment. In 2022 we were ranked at 85 with The Maldives and this year we ended up a tad bit lower at 93 but once again joined at the hip as it were with The Maldives. If this doesn’t sound fishy, what does is the question we would be well within our right to ask.