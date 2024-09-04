India needs more lending — but not to everyone

By Mihir Sharma

Indians are justifiably proud of how easy it has become for them to pay for stuff. If you have an Indian phone number and bank account, instant digital transactions are fairly seamless. Now, the Reserve Bank of India wants to expand the country’s unified payments interface, or UPI, to lending: The central bank’s governor has repeatedly promised that a “unified lending interface” will soon be rolled out. That carries great potential — and not a little risk.

India’s model for financial interconnectedness is based around what it calls “digital public infrastructure.” The idea is simple: The government, or a closely regulated quasi-public entity, invests in, manages, and pays for the system through which digital transactions take place. Businesses can create apps that use this infrastructure; interoperability is built in, so those apps must compete on cost and quality rather than on the size of their network.

Consumers can decide how much of their information they are willing to share with specific apps or for specific transactions, and theoretically the seller’s access to private data is neither permanent nor very deep. The Indian IT whizzes who designed the system insist it avoids the worst of the US model (which is fragmented, insecure, and expensive), European systems (which are overregulated, lecture to business, and stifle innovation) and the Chinese network (which does not privilege privacy or allow for accountability to civil society).

Quite a bit of information has been put on India’s UPI, from educational certificates and medical history, to land records. Now that instant payments linked to bank accounts have been in use for years, there’s also a lot of financial data that could be put to work.

At least, that’s what the RBI hopes. Its governor argued that the availability of granular transfer data — as well as tax payments and land records — should make it easier for financial institutions to lend to farmers and small businesses that had previously struggled to access credit.

That task has been a constant headache for India’s financial policymakers. The formal banking system is dominated by the public sector, which lacks much of a profit motive and thus has deeply conservative lending practices.

When the government wants to juice lending, it creates schemes that target specific groups. Then the system switches to the other extreme, handing out cash to anyone and everyone without much discrimination.

That’s risky. Meanwhile, the private sector naturally doesn’t want to make the effort to enter a lending market dominated by borrowers with little access to collateral, minimal documentation, and few formal records.

Now those same borrowers have a paper trail on the various digital platforms that the government secures. Even the amount of milk sold to various cooperatives by individual dairy farmers is on there somewhere.

Getting that information to lenders in a way that incentivizes them to create a business model for small borrowers, while also protecting citizens’ data, is the problem the central bank claims to have solved.