Is China’s economy in trouble, or is it a transformed economy?

It is possible that the shift into high-tech came from Xi’s predecessor Hu Jintao’s call for the creation of an innovation-based ‘harmonious society’ and launch of a new investment support programme called ‘Government Guidance Funds’ (GGFs) in the early 2000s. These GGFs are funds established by central and local governments partnering with private capital to invest in State-identified priority sectors. There are reportedly more than 1,800 GGFs throughout China with an estimated target capital of 10.18 trillion Yuan ($1.5 trillion). While the progress of individual funds is still patchy -- only 26% GGFs met targeted capital -- and a lot of it may be wasteful, the aggregate practical impact has been huge. China annually spends almost 2.9 trillion Yuan ($420 billion, or 2.8% of GDP) on science and technology as against US federal funding for R&D, which was $157.8 billion in 2021.