Is Elon Musk the bankers' Moby Dick? Not yet

Big banks study the full package of what their whales are worth over years. Since the financial crisis of 2008, the strategy across Wall Street has been to focus on ever-smaller groups of the very biggest clients, and get from them the greatest share of revenue for everything they might do in the corporate and personal worlds. Musk epitomizes this model.

The Twitter takeover was a monster of a deal with an intimidatingly large financing package attached. It has now turned out to be possibly the worst buyout deal for lenders of all time, according to the Wall Street Journal, because of its size and how long banks have been forced to keep it on their books.

Morgan Stanley Inc., Bank of America Corp., Barclays Plc and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. underwrote 90% of the $13 billion debt package between them in 2022 when the deal closed. It came at the tail end of a boom in investment banking when interest rates were already starting to rise and leveraged-loan prices were taking a nosedive.

Normally, banks would sell this kind of debt quickly, but from the second quarter of 2022 onward, leveraged-finance markets were struggling. Nine of the biggest US and European players in the sector reported more than $1.8 billion of mark-to-market writedowns on their unsellable loans in that quarter alone.

Musk’s radical overhaul of Twitter made potential investors doubly wary of the debt attached. By the end of 2022, banks had explored offloading the debt, but the offers they got were just 60 cents in the dollar. They also asked Musk to refinance some of it with personal loans secured against his shares in Tesla, but with no luck.