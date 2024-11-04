Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Is it democracy’s quiet descent?

Is it democracy’s quiet descent?

Liberal democracies, shaped by the American and French revolutions of the late 18th century, transformed power relations by making power contestable.

Follow Us :

Ravi Joshi
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 22:20 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
DemocracyOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us