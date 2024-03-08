It’s Women’s Day. But on the ground, little has changed

In the workplace, too, women face a higher risk of gender violence. Data tells us that women’s quest for financial independence actually seems to augment their risk of facing harassment within professional settings. This despite the existence of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013 (commonly known as the POSH Act). As per the NCRB, the victim count for workplace sexual harassment against women has increased from 402 in 2018 to 422 in 2022. This is cause for concern because it is well established that women actually under-report crimes against them due to fear of repercussions, inadequate awareness, and societal biases.