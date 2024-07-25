Job creation beyond the budget

Though India has held the distinction of being the fastest-growing big economy in the world for several consecutive years, its biggest worry has been its poor record of job creation, particularly among educated young people. Even if this is part of the global phenomenon of ‘jobless growth’ due to technology becoming more capital- and skill-intensive, India can no longer ignore this issue. The problem will only get worse with the looming uncertainty posed by the use of artificial intelligence for jobs across most skill categories.

According to the latest Economic Survey, India needs to create over 7.8 million non-farm jobs annually to accommodate its rising workforce. To achieve this, the government announced several new initiatives in the Budget, as components of an employment-linked incentive programme. A one-month wage for all new employees would be provided by the government as a direct benefit transfer in three instalments up to Rs 15,000. The eligibility salary limit will be Rs 1 lakh per month. The government will reimburse employers up to Rs 3,000 per month for two years towards their EPFO contributions for each additional employee. The government hopes that these will incentivize both employees and employers to move from informal to better-quality formal employment. In addition to these schemes, an internship scheme for one crore youth in 500 top companies with a monthly internship allowance of Rs 5,000 and one-time assistance of Rs 6,000 is to be provided, which will give new entrants to the workforce exposure to the actual industrial job environment and opportunities to learn new skills.

While these new initiatives may have some impact, it is doubtful whether these incentives alone can create 7 to 8 million new jobs every year. The best-case scenario would be an improvement in the quality of jobs (with better benefits and social security) as workers shift from informal to formal sector.