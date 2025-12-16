<p>The results of Kerala’s local self-government elections, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-civic-polls-results-boost-for-udf-setback-for-ldf-lotus-blooms-in-state-capital-3830097">declared on December 13</a>, were quickly interpreted as a mid-term setback for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and a smart revival of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). That reading is broadly accurate, but it remains incomplete unless the verdict is understood as something more than a routine swing. Spread across 1,200 local bodies and 21,500 wards, the elections served as a civic audit — an assessment of how power has been exercised closest to citizens’ everyday lives.</p><p>The UDF emerged as the single-largest force in urban Kerala, securing four of the state’s six municipal corporations — Kochi, Kollam, Thrissur, and Kannur. The LDF retained Kozhikode, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) captured Thiruvananthapuram for the first time. At the municipal level, the UDF led in around 54 of the 87 municipalities, while the LDF was reduced to roughly 28. At the panchayat tier, the picture was more balanced: the UDF crossed the halfway mark in grama panchayats, while the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/cpm-still-claims-upper-hand-in-many-constituencies-kerala-cpim-secretary-m-v-govindan-amidst-setback-in-local-body-polls-3831934">LDF retained control</a> of around 340, and held its ground at the district panchayat level, winning seven, equal to the UDF.</p>.Kerala's political winds change course.<p>Kerala’s electorate delivered its sharpest rebuke where governance failures were most visible and least defensible, urban, and semi-urban spaces subject to daily scrutiny. Cities such as Kochi, Thrissur, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram became sites of rejection as administrative inefficiency, corruption allegations, and political arrogance converged, shaped by years of waste mismanagement, monsoon flooding, stalled infrastructure, and opaque municipal functioning that made governance feel dismissive and transactional.</p><p><strong>A clear electoral warning</strong></p><p>This anger was sharpened by unresolved controversies, from the Sabarimala gold scandal and the LIFE Mission case to the lingering gold smuggling scandal and the more recent CMRL–Exalogic allegations — each eroding the Left’s claim to probity and compounded by defensive, and opaque responses. Alongside excessive centralisation, sidelining of local institutions, constitutional confrontations, and standoffs over schemes like PM SHRI, the outcome was not mere discontent but governance fatigue — one that Kerala’s politically alert electorate converted into a clear electoral warning.</p><p>Crucially, the rejection came despite a fresh announcement of welfare schemes, underscoring a sharp voter distinction between welfare and governance. Pensions, healthcare, and social security were not repudiated; they were treated as rights, not favours, and certainly not as alibis for administrative failure or ethical lapses. The verdict punctured the belief that welfare delivery can indefinitely insulate governments from scrutiny over corruption, inefficiency, or conduct.</p><p>That disconnect was laid bare by CPI(M) leader M M Mani’s post-result remark, implying voter ingratitude despite welfare benefits — widely read as a mindset that treats electoral support as an obligation rather than a performance-based mandate. For Kerala’s electorate, such thinking was not just tone-deaf, but politically costly.</p><p><strong>Rewarding promise, discipline</strong></p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/congress-surge-in-kerala-local-body-polls-heralds-a-come-back-in-the-coming-assembly-polls-3830186">UDF’s gains</a> flowed from a sharper, more disciplined break with past errors. Instead of lofty state-level rhetoric, it ran a granular, ward-focused campaign centred on issues that matter where governance is felt. Careful candidate selection strengthened this approach: younger faces with professional credibility and local standing blunted the Congress’ image of stagnation, while factionalism was managed better than before. Ground-level mobilisation — outreach, booth management, and targeted campaigning — replaced a lazy reliance on anti-incumbency. Importantly, the UDF resisted the temptation to overpromise, opting for a politics of competence over spectacle. The result was an effective but conditional mandate, one that rewards seriousness and warns that complacency will be swiftly punished.</p>.'CPM still claims upper hand in many constituencies': Kerala CPI(M) secretary M V Govindan amidst setback in local body polls.<p>Beyond immediate gains and losses, the verdict sends a clear signal ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. As past local polls have often foreshadowed wider shifts, this result marks a decisive change in the psychological balance of Kerala politics. The LDF now enters the pre-2026 phase on the defensive, forced to account not just for policies but for its style of governance, ethical credibility, and institutional conduct, while the UDF finds itself in its strongest position in over a decade, buoyed by organisational revival, urban-rural momentum, and a credible narrative of administrative correction. If it sustains unity, and projects clarity of purpose and leadership, the path from local success to a statewide mandate is no longer implausible.</p><p><strong>Can the Left bounce back?</strong></p><p>The BJP’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/bjp-wrests-kerala-capital-from-left-in-local-body-polls-3830276">limited breakthrough</a> in Thiruvananthapuram does little to alter the essentially bipolar nature of Kerala’s politics. The central question heading into 2026 is no longer whether the UDF can challenge the Left, but whether the Left can convincingly renew its social contract with an electorate that has shown both patience and resolve. Ultimately, the 2025 local body polls reaffirmed a core democratic truth: power in Kerala is conditional and revocable. Welfare without accountability, authority without humility, and governance without transparency no longer suffice, and this ethical verdict will echo well beyond local bodies.</p><p><em><strong>Amal Chandra is an author and political analyst. X: @ens_socialis.</strong></em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>