Kishida’s exit opens the door to a chaotic era in Japan

This time, all bets are off — at least right now. The potential for a left-of-field candidate, perhaps perennial maverick challengers Taro Kono or Shigeru Ishiba, who both have held senior ministerial portfolios, has rarely been higher. Shinjiro Koizumi, the son of the famed rebel Junichiro, might decide his time to run has come at last. Takayuki Kobayashi, a former economic security minister, keeps popping up in media reports. Support from the party’s senior leaders, former prime ministers Taro Aso, Suga, and the incumbent himself, will be crucial. But with most of the LDP’s factions disbanded in the aftermath of the funding scandal, it’s hard to know how lawmakers might vote. Up against a weak opposition, the LDP almost always wins national elections.