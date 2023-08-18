Kiska saath, kiska vikas, kiska vishwas?

I was saddened to see the picture in a newspaper of a poor Muslim family fleeing the city of Gurugram earlier this month. At the centre of the picture was a teenage girl walking with a suitcase on her head. Her left hand was tilted up to keep the suitcase in balance; her right hand held a packed plastic bucket and plastic bag. Her faded, corn-coloured kameez was wet with sweat, suggesting she must have walked quite a bit. To her left was a young man, perhaps her brother, carrying in his right hand a gunny bag jutting out in places with all kinds of stuff in it, and in left hand a handbag. Behind them walked a middle-aged woman, probably their mother, whose left arm clasped a plastic container and handbag against her body and in her right hand was a large plastic bag. In short, they were carrying their entire home in their hands. A few paces behind them, four or five policemen stood chatting near a parked, beacon-fitted police car, indifferent to their fate.