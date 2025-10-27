Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Laws on paper, deaths on road

Laws on paper, deaths on road

The Kurnool and Jaisalmer bus fires reveal not one but a chain of institutional lapses
Chitra Saruparia
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 19:32 IST
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 19:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsaccidentsOpinionIn Perspective

Follow us on :

Follow Us