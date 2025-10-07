Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion

Learning to practise what we learn

Many people do attempt to peruse books on such subjects. They attend lectures of erudite speakers. But how many among them even try to actually put into practice what they hear or read? Very few, says the Gita. And its our own experience too.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 02:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 02:45 IST
OpinionOasis

Follow us on :

Follow Us