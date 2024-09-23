Legal gaps leave gig workers in limbo

In 2021, the United Kingdom Supreme Court ruled that Uber acts as an employer and the drivers are employees of the company, thus they come under the scope of existing labour laws in the UK. On similar grounds, legislation in India should take a step to define this relationship. Legislators and courts across the globe are rejecting gig businesses’ flimsy claims that their employees are partners with whom they have an equal contract. Courts have acknowledged that gig workers require labour law protection just as much as employees in the more traditional or classical sense. Though gig workers exercise extensive control over their employers in all relevant aspects and can switch employers within the same overall work context, it does not truly classify them as independent contractors.