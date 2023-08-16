Life and death

It is essential that one learns to overcome the fear of death. Religion and spirituality prepare us for, and accept death. When the fear of death fades, better life begins. We can give to society that much more. We learn to get rid of baggage--both material and mental. We can learn to prepare for the onward journey dispassionately. Preparation would also mean ensuring that even as we move on, our near and dear ones will be taken care of. Once we are prepared spiritually and mentally, we are truly liberated. We can step into the unknown with confidence.