Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll manifestos and politics of IOUs

In speeches and a manifesto, the ruling regime is expected to render up an account of what has been achieved and what will be achieved till the next election comes around in five years. Since elections are about choosing the side that the largest number of voters think will most probably meet their expectations from the government — which primarily is an increase in well-being and a better quality of life — poll promises tend to be down-to-earth lists.

When a manifesto is marketed as a leader’s guarantee, as in the ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ or as the Congress hawked its pruned list of guarantees to voters in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh in 2023, the document becomes more than a list of what a regime has done and how a government will function.

As the challenger, the manifestos of the Congress and the manifestos of the partners of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) are as important, separately and collectively, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s manifesto. The otherwise chaotic I.N.D.I.A. looks remarkably unified in the targets the parties have separately identified as priorities for governance in the next five years. Common to them all are specific promises: cancelling the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and Rules, holding the all India Census, increasing direct cash transfers for women and unemployed youth, creating employment, filling vacancies, increasing public spending and legislating a minimum support price (MSP) for farmers. There are other promises too, on holding a caste census and job reservation for women and in the private sector that some parties have made while others are noncommittal.

The Congress’ manifesto has greater significance as it is the principal challenger to the BJP. Its proposals and promises read like a counter-narrative, a road map with specified milestones and a schedule. The 25 guarantees of the Congress reflect the issues that the party and its I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners have identified as the biggest failures of the Modi regime in its 10 years in power. The Mangalsutra-Muslims and women spin by Modi has diverted voter attention from the Congress alternative into the familiar channels of communal polarisation.