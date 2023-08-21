BJP and Congress are piggybacking on popular babas

Shastri is topping the list of ‘katha vachaks’ who claim to have power to offer instant solutions to the people’s problems. Pradeep Mishra of Sehore fame is competing with Shastri in this space, and so is Pandokhar Sarkar of Datia (Gursharan Sharma). By handing out prescriptions, Shastri and Sharma provide solutions to the problems people face. Ravi Shankar of the Rawatpura Sarkar Dham in Bundelkhand holds sway in the ravines of Bhind. All these babas claim divinity, and have ashrams across Madhya Pradesh.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was first among politicians to court a baba this election season by calling Shastri to Chhindwara to grace a newly built Hanuman temple. Chhindwara is an important assembly constituency because in 2019 it was the only Lok Sabha constituency that ducked the Narendra Modi wave in Madhya Pradesh to elect Nakul Nath, Kamal Nath’s son.

Now, Kamal Nath is also courting Pradip Mishra.