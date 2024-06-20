Majoritarianism without majority?

Given that he is now subject to coalition compulsions, what will Modi compromise on – the shrill communal ideology that was on display during the campaign or elements of the ambitious governance agenda? Will it be easy for a man who has ridden the Hindutva tiger to the top to get off it now without being eaten by it? Modi’s coalition partners do not share his belief system, nor his ideological moorings, shaped as it is by the Hindu Mahasabha and RSS. Neither do they fear and hate the minority communities, nor do they aspire for a Hindu Rashtra. Will UCC be put on the backburner now? Can he afford to let the Hindutva hordes shouting “Kashi, Mathura abhi baki hai” run riot now? Will he bend to the demand of the allies and the voters to scrap, or make changes to, the signal ‘reform’ that he brought about in military recruitment, the Agnipath scheme? Will he give in to the JD(U)’s demand for caste census that his government resisted in the second term, thus allowing ‘Mandal’ to upstage ‘Kamandal’?