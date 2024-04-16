Make this election all about people, not parties

It is not about political parties but about the country. There is a need to fight for our democracy and vote out leaders who try to suppress the common man with falsehoods and money. Dharma is the removal of wrong doers. No democracy can survive and thrive if its citizens are not free from falsehood and power manipulation. It is the responsibility of citizens to choose their leaders wisely. This is our current challenge. Let us not miss the opportunity and get derailed amidst all the misinformation. Let’s not lose focus on what truly matters.