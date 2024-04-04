Manila’s newfound resistance against Chinese aggression upsets Beijing

By Gunjan Singh

In the last few months, the Philippines and the waters around it have witnessed continuous Chinese aggression. Beijing claims almost all the waters. The most recent incident occurred when Chinese naval vessels attacked a Philippines resupply mission in March. The mission was directed to provide supplies to marines who have been living on a stranded ship of World War II generation on one of the contested reefs. The dispute is around the Second Thomas Shoal which has been a hotbed of confrontation for almost one year now. The Philippines ships suffered major damage and the crew got injured too. However, this is not the first time that Beijing has undertaken such acts.

No surprise then that in a recent statement, President Ferdinand Marcos adopted a sterner stance and asserted that the Philippines will not be “cowed into silence, submission, or subservience”. Since taking office in 2022, Marcos has adopted a stronger tone towards Beijing’s actions. His predecessor Rodrigo Duterte had undertaken a more conciliatory tone towards China and was encouraging economic engagement. Chinese President Xi Jinping had recently praised Duterte and said that he had “resolutely made the strategic choice of improving relations with China, with an attitude of being responsible to the people and history”.

The general Chinese stance has been one of being the victim. Beijing has consistently reiterated that it is the Philippines which is the aggressor and is meddling with its affairs, and not respecting Chinese sovereignty. The Chinese defence ministry spokesperson said, “the Philippines was to blame for the breakdown of relations, demanding its neighbour to cease what it calls were acts of infringement and provocation”. While the Global Times quoted Gu Xiaosong, dean of the ASEAN Research Institute of Hainan Tropical Ocean University saying, the Philippines should not “ignore China's restraint” and “infringe on China's legitimate sovereignty and interests in the South China”. Such statements make it clear that China is not going to shy away from using force, and is not interested in any kind of bilateral negotiations or international arbitration, as China had unilaterally refused to acknowledge the 2016 decision of the Hague Court of Arbitration.