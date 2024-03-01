MEA needs to get a grip on whereabouts of Indians overseas

In conflict zones and in war times, a fine line separates migrants and mercenaries. Media reports almost coinciding with the second anniversary of the Ukraine war said migrants from India, who had agreed to work for the Russian army in non-combat roles, had been forced to fight in areas where the Kremlin forces are trying to seize more Russian-speaking territory from Ukraine.

This episode, combined with an earlier bizarre incident in which some 300 Nicaragua-bound Indians ended up spending several days at a small French airport, point to serious challenges to pervasive human mobility out of India. Mysterious silence, amounting to a news blackout, in following up the truth behind thousands of Indians who travelled to Nicaragua before one such flight was detained for human trafficking around Christmas in 2023 is intriguing. However, it has stirred some action in the sprawling Consular Services Division of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). But this is far from adequate to deal with the huge problem.

Inside and outside the governments in the Centre and in the states, there is a reluctance to take the bull by the horns. They are unwilling to describe recruits to the Russian army as fulfilling a mercenary role. Nor is the media describing these recruits as mercenaries.

Foreign media, such as the Agence France Presse (AFP), have translated Russian Defence Ministry contracts signed by Indian recruits. These documents clearly state that recruits will be in the ‘military service in the armed forces of the Russian Federation’, with the very specific requirement to ‘participate in hostilities’ and ‘serve the Russian people without limit’.

The Indians had the choice to decline the contract just as they chose to desert the tightly controlled Russian army as the fighting became too hot for them. Foreign media spoke to at least one Indian who escaped from a hospital after he was wounded in active fighting. Declining a contract to fight as a mercenary should have been far easier than deserting the army or escaping from a military hospital. Within India, it is easy to find excuses out of sympathy for these compatriots, but circumstantial evidence and documents cited in the foreign media point to many Indians having agreed to be mercenaries in the Ukraine war.