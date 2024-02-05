Messi gets a free kick out of Hong Kong, too

Messi’s no-play is rubbing salt into the wounds of a wealthy financial center that has been taken for granted again and again. A Hong Kong court’s order to liquidate Evergrande last week was cheered by some as a show of judiciary independence from mainland China. But everyone with skin in the game knew they were holding worthless notes, that they would likely have to wait for years just to get back a few cents on the dollar. Meanwhile, the city got a second draconian national security law, under the name of Article 23 of the Basic Law, that has baffled the business community as to what exactly is a state secret.