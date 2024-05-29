Migrants as guest workers

Kerala is far ahead in the demographic transition and ageing among all Indian states. It is also the state that has traditionally had substantial outmigration to the Middle East. Due to a combination of these and other factors, its dependence on migrant workers is high. An estimated 4 million migrant workers are based in Kerala, where they are called guest workers. But for the state, it goes beyond lip service, as some of the anecdotes above illustrate. For starters, the average daily wage paid to unskilled workers in the state was Rs 709 in 2021, as against the national average of Rs 309. Workers do all sorts of jobs, from working in plantations, construction, retail malls, or as cooks, waiters, security, and helpers in workshops. Kerala also has skill development and vocational training programmes to enhance the employability of guest workers. Then there is the free Aawaz Health Insurance scheme, which covers hospitalisation and medical treatment for guest workers. Free education for children and assimilation into the local language are high points and have already been mentioned. There is also special attention paid to protecting the legal rights of workers from exploitation, unsafe working conditions, or illegally low wages. The state has established a comprehensive database to register guest workers, which helps in planning and implementing welfare schemes.