Of course, this isn’t to say that occasional indulgence in rich food is unwelcome. Innovations like the vodka pani puri and rum chicken are spirited. However, the best indulgence comes from dishes where time and effort combine with tradition and innovation to provide a gastronomic delight. There’s nothing quite like banana flower-based recipes. I have myself spent hours meticulously cleaning each banana floret. The time and thought invested in the dish genuinely elevate its worth. Unlike the Wagyu burger, where the cost is driven by the logistics of flying ingredients halfway around the world, these recipes celebrate local flavours and heart-felt preparation. Here, you pay for the craftsmanship and care that transform basic ingredients into extraordinary culinary experiences.