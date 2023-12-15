Morality of the unethical

Rathole miners were called in to burrow manually. Rathole mining is banned officially as it is environmentally disastrous. The people who engage in it are of low social status and are linked to mining mafias. The unlawful nature of their activity did not inspire much trust. Their skill came from informal mentoring and could not be showcased or advertised. The men came, and at great risk to their own lives, were willing and able to deliver. All the workers were rescued.