Music is what music does. Online or offline.

What Krishna posits is inarguable in theory. The facts on the ground may or may not bear this out. Since I have chosen to cite a Carnatic musician’s views, let me stick to the cloistered world of Carnatic music to take this discussion forward. Our world has come a long way over the decades, and there have been fundamental sociological and lifestyle changes. I am not an anthropologist, but that pretty much sums it up. I am keeping the Covid pandemic out of this purview, though it might have been a contributory factor in accelerating the process of keeping people out of concert halls. However, Covid was a black swan event and the scourge’s relevance to current behavioural patterns is virtually nil. Covid distorts the narrative.