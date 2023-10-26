Narrow the digital gender gap

To mitigate job displacement, upskilling and reskilling are essential, as women may face distinct challenges in acquiring these skills. Socioeconomic factors, caregiving responsibilities, and access to education and training opportunities can impact their ability to adapt to the changing job landscape. Ensuring equitable access to up-skilling opportunities is vital for gender inclusion in the AI-driven workforce. Statistics from different sources also show that women are less likely than men to receive employer-provided training. The World Forum Report also indicates that women are underrepresented in programmes aimed at enhancing digital skills, which are increasingly crucial in the AI-powered workshop. On the other hand, AI algorithms are only as fair as the data they are trained on. Biased data can perpetuate gender disparities and discrimination. Efforts to eliminate bias in AI algorithms are critical to ensuring gender equality in AI-driven decisions. The issues of bias in AI algorithms are evident in many cases. A study conducted by Waelen, R., and Wieczorek, M. (2022) found that AI systems often contain gender biases, hindering not only women’s opportunities but also reinforcing stereotypes.