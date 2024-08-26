Needed: A common state law for unorganised workers’ social security

There are more than 1.5 crore unorganised workers in the state. So, how many funds and boards shall we create covering just a few lakh workers under each? There is a need to realistically estimate the number of boards required to cover 1.5-plus crore workers sector-wise, the administrative cost involved, and the time-frame that will be required to cover all unorganised workers in this manner. And the bigger question is whether this pattern of law-making will lead to universalisation of social security at all!