Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
No trade pact, no summit | PM Modi avoids Trump in Kuala Lumpur

No trade pact, no summit | PM Modi avoids Trump in Kuala Lumpur

Unless an India-US trade deal were to be announced on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, Modi’s physical presence there made no sense, and could have been counter-productive
Bharat Bhushan
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 06:57 IST
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 06:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Narendra ModiOpinionDH Exclusives Narendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us