The salt of the Earth, the light of the world

What was meant by Jesus Christ, when he spoke thus to the crowds gathered to hear his renowned Sermon on the Mount–“You are the salt of the earth, but if salt has lost its taste, how shall its saltiness be restored? It is no longer good for anything except to be thrown out and trampled under people's feet.”

Or when he advised, “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven!”

Reflecting on both these statements, I am of the opinion, that we are mandated by the Almighty, to share our special gifts, whatever be their nature, to add flavour and light to situations for the better, whatever be their nature, as also in actions we undertake. This, despite experiencing the often overpowering lure of preference towards selfishness and self-centredness, that prompts us to cling tight to our talents and possessions, with an objective to claim name and fame for ourselves, instead of realizing that these are God given and praise is His due, not ours, for having bestowed on us such endowments.

In His beatitudes, also shared in the Sermon on the Mount, Christ repeats that they shall be blessed and have a special place in His Father’s heavenly kingdom who are poor in spirit, meek and humble of heart, who mourn a loss. Also, those that hunger and thirst after justice, they who are merciful and clean of heart plus the peacemakers, as they shall all be called the children of God.

He winds up with “Blessed are they that suffer persecution for justice sake!” This last seems so relevant in the world today, as we hear more and more about inequalities and injustices prevailing, and those who fight them being reviled, imprisoned, even killed.

If each of us contributes through our thoughts, words and deeds, our own little measure of ‘salt’ and ‘light’ in an attempt to live out the teachings of the beatitudes, we can be assured of a place close to God!