<p>One of my grandfather's favourite quotes is "In triumph you walk with humility and in errors with honesty". He would further elaborate that these two postures, seemingly opposite, are in fact the twin pillars of character. Triumph is often intoxicating, leading to the temptation to believe that one is superior. But it's a fact that every success stands on the shoulders of a web of support. </p>.<p>The tennis legend Roger Federer's brilliance wasn't just in his effortless grace on the court but in his graciousness off it. Despite being frequently called 'the Greatest of All Time' by fans and commentators, he consistently avoided taking on the title himself. He always made sure to acknowledge the support of his wife, Mirka, his coaches, and his team of physios and trainers. He consistently credited his opponents and thanked ball boys, umpires, and fans, even at his peak dominance.</p>.<p>Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, is another example of someone who avoids personal spotlight and celebrates team contributions more than his own. Coming from a modest home in Chennai, he acknowledges family, teachers and India's public education system for shaping him. His message to students is, "Always be kind and stay humble. Intelligence is easier to find than humility."</p>.<p>If triumph tests the ego, error tests one's integrity. In 1982, seven people died after taking cyanide-laced extra-strength Tylenol capsules sold in five Chicago stores. James Burke, the CEO of Johnson & Johnson, acted with transparent honesty. Although the contamination happened outside the company, he said, "We are responsible for protecting the people who trust our product." He ordered a nationwide recall, losing millions, went live before the media and answered every question openly and redesigned packaging with tamper-proof seals. Burke's integrity turned a public disaster into a benchmark study in ethical crisis management.</p>.<p>Rahul Dravid found himself accused of tampering with the ball in 2004 during an ODI against Zimbabwe and subsequently was fined 50% of his match fee. This incident is often interpreted through the lens of his impeccable reputation as "The Gentleman of Cricket". Because Dravid had always walked with honesty, the cricketing world was willing to accept the claim that the error was not a deliberate attempt to cheat.</p>.<p>Mistakes are universal, but the response to the error does differentiate one's character. To walk with honesty is not to erase the mistake but to face it, own it, and rise above it.</p>