Of humility in triumph and honesty in error

Mistakes are universal, but the response to the error does differentiate one’s character. To walk with honesty is not to erase the mistake but to face it, own it, and rise above it.
Jayanthi Chandrasekaran
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 22:03 IST
