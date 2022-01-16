off the record

Bungalows named after Maharashtra forts

In a unique initiative of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the ministerial bungalows opposite Mantralaya, the state secretariat in Mumbai, have been named after forts of Maharashtra. Earlier these were known by numbers. Now the 20-odd bungalows would be known as Shivgad, Raigad, Pratapgad, Raigad, Lohagad, Sinhagad, RatnaSindhu, Janjira, Pavangad, Vikaydurg, Siddhagad, Panhalgad, Suvarnagad, Brahmagiri, Purandar, Shivalaya, Ajinkyatara, Prachitgad, Jaigad and Vishalgad. “From today, the official residences of ministers in front of the Mantralaya will be known by the names of forts. My demand has been accepted. My official residence B-2 has now become Ratna Sindhu,” said Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant. The majority of these forts are associated with the life and times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior.

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai

Rumours vs news

The usually cheerful Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi is an angry man now. The iconic star who initially maintained silence on the raging issue of cinema ticket prices between Tollywood and the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh finally went to mediate with Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. Ahead of Sankranti, Chiranjeevi had an hour-long meeting with Reddy over a sumptuous lunch, which he said was served affectionately by CM’s wife Bharathi. A content looking Chiru told reporters that an amicable solution is also expected soon. However, to his apparent dismay, the news the next day was a remoured offer from Reddy to send Chiru to Rajya Sabha. Chiru has earlier dabbled in politics, having served as an upper house member and union tourism minister during the UPA-II rule. His younger brother Pawan Kalyan, chief of Janasena Party is opposed to Jagan. So, attempting to put an end to canards, Chiru sent out a tweet - “I am keeping away from politics, and my reentry into legislatures won’t happen. Please put a full stop to such gossip.” Chiru also had a short, strong message to some media houses - #GiveNewsNotViews.

Prasad Nichenametla, Hyderabad

TN CM’s Pongal wishes

When Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin released a statement wishing people on the occasion of Pongal, a section, was upset. This section believes the beginning of the Tamil month of Thai (mid-Jan to mid-Feb) which marks Pongal should ideally be the Tamil New Year’s day and not Chithirai (mid-April to mid-May) which is now the custom. They expected Stalin to declare the 1st day of Thai (Jan 14 or Jan 15) as the Tamil New Year’s day, but the DMK dispensation has kept quiet so far fearing backlash from another section of the society. This section believed that Stalin will at least send a signal on his intentions by including the word Tamil Puthandu Vaazthukkal (Tamil New Year’s day wishes). Since he didn’t, the disappointment was palpable.

ETB Sivapriyan, Chennai

Assam CM’s rap on IAS officer draws ire

A video of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma yelling at an IAS officer publicly in Nagaon district on Saturday invited criticism on social media. In the video, Sarma was seen yelling at Nagaon deputy commissioner, Nisarg Hivare, who had stopped traffic on National Highway 37 for smooth passage of the CM’s cavalcade. “Why have these vehicles been stopped? Is any king coming here? Don’t do this again. People are suffering, let the vehicles go,” the CM was heard saying.

CM later defended his actions saying he had earlier instructed the police and government officials to end “VIP culture” but many on social media slammed the way CM reprimanded the IAS officer in public for doing his duty.

Sumir Karmakar, Guwahati