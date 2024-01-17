‘One Nation, One Election’ is a subversive idea based on delusions of monarchical grandeur

The committee tasked with examining the proposal for ‘One Nation, One Election’ — in lockstep with the theme of one nation, one everything, one leader — issued notices on January 5 seeking public suggestions by January 15.

The notice was published in major newspapers, but seemed to have flown under the radar, being picked up nationwide over the next few days. However, there was a fatal snag to begin with: the email ID provided in the notice was incorrect, apart from the fact that 10 days is emphatically too short a period for the public to formulate and send responses.

Proponents could argue that the idea has been floating around since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, so, there’s been enough time to formulate responses. However, the timeline suggests that the regime is going for force majeure.

A concrete step towards forcing this pet scheme down people’s throats was the appointment of the ‘High-Level Committee on One Nation, One Election’ under former President Ram Nath Kovind on September 1. It held two meetings, on September 23 and October 25, with the latter sitting being informed that letters had been sent to six national, 33 state and seven unregistered but recognised political parties, seeking suggestions.

Before all this, the 21st Law Commission headed by Justice B S Chauhan had categorically said in its draft report of August 18, 2018, in the run-up to the 2019 general elections, that simultaneous elections could not be held within the existing framework of the Constitution. Apart from constitutional amendments, the Representation of the People Act 1951, and the Rules of Procedure of the Lok Sabha and assemblies would have to be changed.

The commission suggested that the constitutional amendment be ratified by 50 per cent of the states, as prescribed in special cases, apart from being passed by both Houses of Parliament following the rules stipulated in Article 368, i.e. a simple majority of the total strength of the Houses and two-thirds majority of those present and voting.