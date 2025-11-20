Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Pakistan will regret letting the Army back in

Pakistan will regret letting the Army back in

Now the army chief has been raised above the leaders of the other two forces, and put in sole charge of the country’s nuclear weapons systems.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 10:05 IST
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 10:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
PakistanOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us