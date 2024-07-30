Panic, panic, reschedule

My friend had an appointment with a busy doctor at the hospital. Getting an appointment was a feat in itself, and being late was not an option. The doctor was known for not tolerating excuses or explanations. He was an excellent doctor, but a tyrant nonetheless.

Understandably, my friend was terrified at the thought of meeting him. My friend nearly collapsed with fear at the thought of meeting him. In jest, my niece told her to collapse in front of the doctor but to get there on time.