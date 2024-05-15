Pannun plot and the smoking gun

Succinctly put, that is to say that the Joe Biden administration is apprehensive that the political equilibrium in India’s electoral politics today is precariously balanced, and General Elections 2024 can be a watershed event in the country’s current history. Put differently, the country’s march toward an ultra-nationalist Hindu rashtra and the accompanying all-round institutional collapse that ensues may become irreversible. The underlying assumption here is that the US is a strong votary of liberal Western-style democracy in India.

It is an old Russian refrain that the US abhors ultra-nationalistic ‘strongman’ politics emerging in countries such as India (or Turkey, Hungary, etc.) The recent Washington Post article, which is the peg on which the Russian foreign ministry hung its remarks, underscored that the current Indian government’s pursuit of “lethal operations in North America… reflects a profound shift in geopolitics. After years of being treated as a second-tier player, India sees itself as a rising force in a new era of global competition, one that even the United States cannot afford to alienate.”

What makes the Washington Post article fascinating is that it is a newspaper with an established history of being the platform of the US intelligence establishment. This particular piece is also so patently personality-oriented. Its timing is significant coinciding with the upcoming transition of the news cycle toward the salacious topic of the next Indian government’s Cabinet appointments.

Given the transactional relationship that the US policies nurture towards India, Washington’s focus will be on the twin portfolios of external affairs and national security in the newly-elected Indian government, which are crucial to leverage US interests. Suffice it to say, these two appointments could be a game-changer for Washington’s global strategies. We have not heard the last word on where the smoking gun could be leading to.

