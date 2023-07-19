AI’s here, and we are not ready

Around a month ago, when United States President Joe Biden met with top entrepreneurs to discuss the negative implications that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can have on the world, I realised that this is a serious issue that needs urgent attention. The meeting was an effort to take significant steps to promote responsible innovation. Ever since its advent, AI has literally invaded every facet of life, and experts and the layman seem to be at wit’s end.

Are the people of India ready for this technology that has the entire world walking on eggshells? Artificial intelligence requires real digital literacy. And India is far behind. India, however modern and progressive, still lacks the adaptability required to revert should things go south. Almost every Indian household likely has a smartphone, but they hardly have anything to do with its features related to surfing, security, and stability. Most opt for a smartphone just for the sake of their entertainment and use the internet accordingly, without realising that their data can easily be compromised. Having access to the newest inventions does not mean people are educated about their impact.

Cybercrime is constantly on the rise. Online fraud is a daily phenomenon. The Netflix series Jamtara encapsulates all the problems related to digital literacy that Indians face. There is an abysmal level of awareness, and there are many who are gullible enough to fall into the simplest of traps without any concern for their security—financial or physical. Between the completely literate and the completely unlettered, there are a lot of people who fall into this trap. Because they are advanced enough to access technology but lack the knowledge to use it judiciously.

India sure has access, but it doesn’t have knowledge. And artificial intelligence poses a bigger threat in a country like ours where people have limited knowledge of using technology in the way that it was intended.

There are not enough initiatives to educate people and create awareness about the pros and cons of technology.

When people hear AI, they almost always picture robots dramatically gobbling up mankind with their prowess. They take it as mere equipment that will simply obey their commands and respond as programmed. But little do people realise that in reality, they are being watched closely, and their behaviours are being meticulously recorded by the very machine: what they eat, what they buy, where they go and so on.

Lack of adequate safety and security measures poses a threat to our financial and physical safety.

Furthermore, AI has the potential to render millions of skilled workers jobless.

In a country that is already grappling with high rates of unemployment, AI can unleash large-scale socio-economic unrest.

People will rebel not against technology but against their respective governments. Technology doesn’t have the sensitivity (or does it?) to gauge public sentiments, but the government can ensure that its adoption is not done at the cost of harmony. It should not create a social divide and conflicts that can lead to a breakdown.

The world over, people are cautioning against AI precisely for this reason. Technology is not a competition for humans, but it can rupture democracy and create social rifts that are difficult to manage.

Smash hits such as Black Mirror and The Social Dilemma give us a glimpse of the adverse effects of technology. There are books that have already shared the grim picture that may potentially lie ahead of us. But the fact remains that millions of Indians have not understood the gravity of the situation. Artificial Intelligence needs careful handling. Firstly, we must learn to differentiate between smartness and intelligence. You can be smart enough to quickly learn to use technology, but are you intelligent enough to use it appropriately?

According to a McKinsey study, AI will potentially render 15%, or 40 crore people, jobless. What are the chances that India and Indians will not be included in the list?

There need to be standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place to ensure India doesn’t bear the brunt of the adverse effects of technology. Moreover, emphasis on safety and security should be of primary concern since AI is driven by and thrives on personal, sensitive data. We must devise effective strategies to limit free data sharing and mandate permissions before systems can share data. Intelligent restrictions must be imposed on AI systems so they cannot freely access user data. AI needs strict monitoring.

Technology is meant to help people and make their lives easier, not take away their jobs. India needs to ensure that AI is reined in.

(The writer is a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the Nashik

Graduate constituency)