Break the vicious cycle of stress and psoriasis

Ria, one of my patients with psoriasis under treatment, was frustrated when she had to miss her meeting because of her psoriasis flare. This was after spending 15 stressful days preparing for the meeting. Psoriasis flares triggered by stress are a common reason for frustration and depression among psoriasis patients like Ria.

In today’s competitive world, work-related stress is very common. Other stressful situations in life such as managing relationships and adjusting to an increased workload also can flare existing psoriasis. The International Journal of Dermatology found that 31% to 88% of people reported their first psoriasis event within a year of a stressful situation.

In fact, in some patients, fear of psoriasis flare-ups also caused stress and further triggered psoriasis. Effective stress management is very important to breaking this vicious cycle.

Psoriasis patients should not get disheartened because a well-planned stress management can help them lead a healthy and comfortable life. Early treatment after professional consultation with a dermatologist has been found to significantly reduce the frequency and severity of flares in many.

Newer, novel therapies like biologics, have proven to be a boon for psoriasis patients, including those with frequent and severe flares. Adherence to the recommended treatment and regular access to dermatologists for follow-ups, ensures a long-term and flare-free period and a clear skin. This saves them from social and psychological issues such as depression while improving the quality of their life.

Hence in addition to timely medication and skincare, stress management is imperative for a holistic management of psoriasis.

Here are some stress management tips for psoriasis patients:

Learn about psoriasis

Knowing about psoriasis, its symptoms, ways to predict flare-ups, and what effects psoriasis can have on the body is important. Discussion with dermatologists about different treatment options, including the newest ones like biologics helps in making informed decisions. Identifying personal triggers for flare-ups assists in managing psoriasis better. Additionally, having the right understanding about the condition can help alleviate fear and help one make informed choices.

Seek support

We cannot eliminate stress from our lives but definitely can keep a check on it through proper stress management techniques. Sharing your concerns and problems with friends, family or colleagues always helps to get their support to streamline work and avoid stress. Connecting with psoriasis patient groups garners support and guidance, through shared experiences and problem-solving methods for effective psoriasis management.

Set priorities

With well-set priorities and a well-planned, goal-oriented routine, psoriasis patients can juggle multiple responsibilities without stress. A disciplined approach to skincare, medicine schedule and regular follow-up with the doctor for monitoring progress complement a stress-free routine to manage psoriasis better.

(The writer is a Dermatology Consultant at two tertiary care hospitals)