Insight into human activity

Human life may be described as a continuous stream of activities, right from birth until death. By activity it is meant some physical movement or motion. Its opposite, where there is no movement is taken to be, inactivity. While this may be right, it would be interesting to understand Indian philosophy’s position on this seemingly quotidian subject.

Here too, the basic premise is that by activity is meant some movement or actions. Man is said to be alive when all or at least some of his senses are functional. When the senses shut down, man is a lifeless corpse.

Thus, activity is a sign of life. In order to grow and progress, man has to engage in a ceaseless stream of activity throughout his life. The Gnana Yoga chapter of the Bhagavad Geeta goes deeper into this topic by saying that there are basically two types of human activity. The human mind is a repository of innumerable passions and desires which manifest themselves externally as actions or karma, which man carries out to fulfil his desires.

This action or karma can be positive or creative which aids in the growth and development of the individual or which contributes positively to society at large. Or, it can be vikrama -- negative or destructive or prohibited activity, which is not only harmful and deleterious to the individual, but a menace to society.

The Geeta advises mankind to refrain from this harmful or negative activity and instead, to engage in positive and useful activities. Now, the argument progresses to a more profound plane. How to differentiate between good and bad activities? The Geeta says that this indeed is a difficult task which confounds even learned scholars. Merely by external knowledge, it is not possible to say whether an activity is good or bad.

"Look at the intention behind the activity. If the intention is noble and sincere, then it is a good activity. If the activity appears to be good, but the intent behind is ignoble, selfish or evil, then it is a bad activity," says the Geeta.

"Like a fruit that appears attractive from outside, but which is rotten inside," eloquently explains Swami Chinmayananda. Is all this really practical in our everyday life? "Yes, when you do your duty with good intentions, with all sincerity, as your humble service to the divine, without eyeing the results alone, this ability develops in you gradually," says the Geeta.