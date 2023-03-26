Taking care of menstrual waste

Menstruation is a complex, yet natural and physiological, aspect of the sexual and reproductive health of women, shrouded in myths and bizarre taboos even today. A well-executed Menstrual Health and Hygiene (MHH) and Menstrual Waste Management (MHM) programme has immense potential to contribute to the empowerment of women at a very critical juncture in their lives.

In India, there has been an impressive increase in the usage of sanitary products in the last five years due to government campaigns and civil society movements, but, the lack of proper disposal channels is alarming. The usage of non-recyclable menstrual products and non-sustainable disposal not only aggravate environmental degradation but also put the lives of sanitary workers at risk. Out of 336 million menstruating women in India, only 121 million use sanitary pads, which account for 12 billion non-recyclable sanitary pads and a menstrual waste load that would take roughly 500–800 years to decompose. This unscientific waste disposal practice is a grave threat to the environment, as most of the waste load is either dumped in the open, thrown into waste burning, or buried.

The existing waste disposal mechanism includes: classification, segregation, collection and transportation, and disposal.

The classification of menstrual waste forms the foundation for working out a robust waste management regulation. Menstrual management in India has been largely enshrined in the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules of 2016 and the Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) in the SBM-G Guidelines of 2017. The SWM Rules of 2016 define menstrual waste as ‘sanitary waste’ consisting of used diapers, sanitary towels, napkins, or tampons, and categorise it as ‘solid waste.’ The patent inconsistency in the conclusive classification of sanitary waste as ‘solid waste’ or ‘biomedical waste’ adds to the lack of awareness and education around its segregation.

The rules prescribe the segregation of sanitary waste into dry waste or non-biodegradable waste in the manner prescribed by the local authorities. The stigma and lack of awareness around menstruation often make the process of segregation at the source difficult. Increased awareness and compliance among people can resolve the issue of sorting, storing, and separating the waste at source to a large extent. Recently, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation could double the source segregation of waste due to increased compliance by residents, underscoring the importance of awareness programmes. Likewise, Bleeding Blues is collaborating with locals in Bihar in their native language, and the response has been positive.

It is crucial to support grassroots initiatives and local communities to increase the participation of all stakeholders, especially in rural areas.

Further, the MHM guidelines suggest that sanitary waste be sent to large-scale common bio-medical centres across the country. However, there has been no viable model formulated or implemented for the collection and transportation of sanitary waste until now. Wrapping used sanitary pads in newspapers can spread microorganisms and endanger human health in the absence of an immediate collection system. A robust channel for the collection and transportation of sanitary waste is imperative for disposal.

Finally, MHM guidelines provide for the use of low-cost incinerators for safe disposal. However, most of these incinerators do not have appropriate emission control measures and burn waste at low temperatures, leading to inefficient combustion and the release of toxic fumes.

Additionally, quantitative methods to weigh the environmental cost of using different disposal techniques against disposal in landfills are lacking. The characterisation and quantitative study of waste can help build a seamless and sustainable waste management channel. The real challenge lies in finding a solution against the backdrop of cultural and social stigmas attached to menstruation. However, people are now receptive and willing to listen, change, and evolve.

(The writer is an advocate and researcher.)