Penguins are dying in warming Antarctic

These beautiful and defenceless creatures, which breed on land and feed off the ocean, are helpless prey to not only predators but also human elements like overfishing and oil spills. They were even poached for their eggs and hunted for penguin oil. Whatever efforts conservationists are making to reverse these threats to the various species of penguins in the world, it’s obviously not enough. Of the 18 species of penguins today, the IUCN has listed five species as endangered, four as vulnerable, and two as near threatened. Only seven of the various species are of low concern.