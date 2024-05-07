Perils of Dutch agriculture model

Another direct consequence of this subsidy-driven high-end industrial farming is the dumping of milk powder and other farm produce into poorer countries, which has led to the destruction of the livelihoods of peasant farmers and local food production systems.

Having succeeded in enticing farmers into the trap of intensive farming, industrial agriculture proponents are doling out a solution to this crisis. It is the mantra of ‘vertical farming’. With the rising energy costs due to the Ukraine war, they are forced to close down this new venture.