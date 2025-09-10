<p>There’s turmoil in our Himalayan neighbourhood, and it looks like the Oli government in Nepal has fallen. Accused of corruption in all matters, his government made things worse by banning social media. That brought the crowds out on the streets. </p><p>Prime Minister Oli fled in a military helicopter while the angry crowds set his house on fire. So what lessons will other governments learn from all this? Stop being corrupt? Naah. </p><p>The real lesson is to keep social media alive and addictive. That way, governments can do your propaganda and keep the crowds glued to wherever they are. Don’t let them step away from their grama, which most likely is Instagrama.</p>