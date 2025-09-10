Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinionpopcorn

DH Popcorn | Govt reeling: Himalayan nation burning

The real lesson is to keep social media alive and addictive. That way, governments can do your propaganda and keep the crowds glued to wherever they are.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 10:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 10:54 IST
NepalOpinionpopcornDH Popcorn

Follow us on :

Follow Us