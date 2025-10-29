DH Popcorn | Kof-ka in Delhi

<p>Looks like Delhi has found a clever way of bringing down air pollution. They park water tankers fitted with sprinklers near the pollution monitoring stations, and voila! All is well, Diwali or no Diwali. </p><p>Now, this is a model that could help improve other parameters as well. Conduct health surveys in sports institutions, and declare India 100% free of all health problems. </p><p>Do a dip-stick survey in a posh neighbourhood of Delhi, and declare India the richest nation in the world. </p><p>The only problem is, when you sit on the manicured lawns of your club in Delhi and order rum and Coke, you will most likely end up with rum and choke.</p>