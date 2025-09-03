<p>So the BBMP is history. We now have five corporations in place of one, and they are together called Greater Bengaluru Authority. A question many are asking: Couldn’t they find a Kannada name for ‘greater’? </p><p>And what exactly is going to be greater? Citizens are hoping it’s not the traffic jams, the bribes and the commissions that will go from great to greater. </p><p>As for the Kannada name, try something like Hiriya Bengaluru or Hire Bengaluru? It is hi-ray, ladies and gentlemen, not ‘hire’ as in ‘hire a consultant’. And it’s also a word that denotes age and wisdom.</p>