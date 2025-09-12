<p>So the government has directed makers of cars and bikes to publish the PM’s photo on posters announcing GST rate cuts. The Kerala unit of the Congress has taken a dig already — it says sarcastically that undergarment and footwear manufacturers are following suit even before they receive any mandate. Poor taste, you say? Yes. But what about folks who till the other day bought vehicles under a GST regime that cheerfully burnt a big hole in their pockets? And tax payers who drive on the death traps they call roads? Whose picture do they direct their loving gaze at?</p>