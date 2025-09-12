Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinionpopcorn

DH Popcorn | Photo 'op': Poor taste? PM smiles on GST rate cut posters

But what about folks who till the other day bought vehicles under a GST regime that cheerfully burnt a big hole in their pockets?
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 10:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 10:52 IST
OpinionpopcornDH Popcorn

Follow us on :

Follow Us