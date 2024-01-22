Population | Will China get older before it gets richer?

The CPC’s relationship with women has been ‘unique’. China today has come a long way from the days of liberation when Mao Zedong proclaimed that ‘women hold up half the sky’ and denounced the ideas of foot binding. With the reform and opening under Deng Xiaoping, Chinese society underwent major changes with more women joining the workforce. This coupled with the one-child policy further made it necessary for women to work. However, the party today is again calling on women as it needs them to fulfil their traditional role as child bearers.

The demographic dividend has been a key driver for the Chinese economy. The lure of cheap labour is what drove the initial phase of China’s development. However, today the CPC needs a vibrant, young population to move the economic growth from manufacturing to innovation. The population is also what keeps the domestic demands and consumption growing. However, the rising cost of living, healthcare, education, and retirement is making it difficult for people to have more children. Childbearing as well as upbringing is becoming highly expensive and, thus, less attractive.