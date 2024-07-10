Positivity in times of adversity

Here, I would like to narrate the story of my father who is an antithesis of this adage. In fact, he has inspired many in the family to embrace a healthy lifestyle. With joie de vivre written all over his face, he never fails to enthral his guests by narrating funny anecdotes. Walking down memory lane with him is like a meditative process for his listeners who either go home with a smile on their face or just get inspired by his positivity. He is an epitome of a person who has lived life to the fullest with minimal regrets. This probably helped him maintain good mental and physical health till the ripe old age of 80 until an excruciating pain in the abdomen compelled him to knock on the doctor’s door.