Positivity in times of adversity

Health is not valued, till sickness comes. This quote by Thomas Fuller is applicable to a large group of people who invite ailments by leading an erratic life as far as their food habits, sleeping pattern and exercise regime is concerned. Only when sickness comes knocking on their door, do they realize that they have been walking on a path towards imminent doom.
Here, I would like to narrate the story of my father who is an antithesis of this adage. In fact, he has inspired many in the family to embrace a healthy lifestyle. With joie de vivre written all over his face, he never fails to enthral his guests by narrating funny anecdotes. Walking down memory lane with him is like a meditative process for his listeners who either go home with a smile on their face or just get inspired by his positivity. He is an epitome of a person who has lived life to the fullest with minimal regrets. This probably helped him maintain good mental and physical health till the ripe old age of 80 until an excruciating pain in the abdomen compelled him to knock on the doctor’s door.
After a battery of medical tests, it was confirmed that he was suffering from cancer. The whispers amongst the family members was obvious, ‘How can someone who led such a healthy life fall prey to cancer.’ With no definitive answer in sight, we took some time to accept this harsh reality. Our gnawing fear was that there would be a paradigm shift in the way my father would face life henceforth. But when the news of this ailment was revealed to him, he surprised us all by saying, ‘I will not let cancer win.’
Here was an incredible man who refused to lose hope or wallow in self-pity.
People who visited him at the hospital were quite surprised to see his cheerful demeanour, ‘How can he remain unperturbed even during such difficult times,’ an aunt wondered aloud. My father’s forthright reply was, ‘By worrying too much, I may invite blood pressure or any other ailments in addition to cancer. So, it is better to accept the situation and leave the rest to the doctors and almighty.” The doctors and nurses smilingly nodded in agreement.
This was indeed a unique case of a patient reassuring the family members and doctors instead of the other way round.
Though the journey ahead is laden with anguish and pain, my father has stoically embraced an attitude of gratitude. By doing so, he is not only building resilience to face an uncertain future but inspiring us to rise above this storm and shine!