Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Private or government school? How parents in Karnataka decide

Private or government school? How parents in Karnataka decide

A new survey shows that parents prefer govt schools and move to private institutions only under certain conditions
Sudhira H S
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 19:55 IST
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 19:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
KarnatakaschoolOpinionComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us