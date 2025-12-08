Private or government school? How parents in Karnataka decide

<p>For years, there has been a familiar debate in Karnataka’s public education circles. News reports, education officials, and public discussions often claim that parents are steadily abandoning government schools for private ones. It is a view repeated so often that it feels like settled truth.</p>.<p>A new statewide study covering 14,149 parents across 34 education districts now complicates that narrative. The findings reveal that most parents still prefer government schools and move to private institutions only when certain conditions push them to do so.</p>.<p>The data is clear. Families earning less than Rs 10,000 a month show a strong preference for government schools. Middle-income families do the same unless certain concerns grow too large. Only high-income families move almost entirely towards private schools. The idea that parents have lost faith in the public system does not hold up against the numbers. Instead, the findings suggest that trust is present but somewhat fragile.

One of the strongest reasons behind the shift to private schools is the demand for English medium instruction. This choice is not rooted either in status or appearance. Parents see English as essential to future opportunities. Even families that are satisfied with many aspects of government schools feel they must switch if English medium options are not available.

Another factor is the perception of teaching quality. Many parents believe private schools offer better teaching even though government teachers are better qualified, receive regular training and often perform better in national assessments.

The perception gap may exist because these strengths are not visible to parents, who judge what they can observe directly. They notice punctuality, notebook checks, homework follow-up, classroom order and regular communication.</p>.<p>The study also captures the strengths of government schools. A large majority of parents appreciate the midday meal programme; they also value the sports opportunities provided; two-thirds said that government schools complete the syllabus on time; and thirty-four percent of parents said that proximity and ease of access influenced their decision.</p>.<p>Families also recognise the presence of trained teachers and a generally safe environment. Despite these strengths, government schools are still often viewed as welfare-oriented institutions rather than quality public services.</p>.<p>Teacher availability stands out as another concern. Seven in 10 parents worry about shortages, frequent staff changes or uncertainty in staffing. Many also believe that government teachers handle a significant amount of non-teaching work, which affects how they view teaching consistency.</p>.<p>Seventy-one percent of parents list teaching quality as a concern. Most cannot evaluate teaching techniques, so they rely on visible cues, such as school building, classroom order, homework follow-up and general discipline.</p>.<p>Parents also feel that private schools respond faster, share updates regularly and keep communication simple.</p>.<p>About half the parents say that the lack of CBSE or ICSE options in government schools influences their decision. Many families see these boards as offering better opportunities, even though both follow the NCERT framework.</p>.<p>Parents also feel they have more influence in private schools. In government schools, many are unsure about their own role.</p>.<p>The study also shows that some perceptions around why parents choose private schools are often misunderstood. Only a small proportion of parents see private schooling as a status choice, and most disagree. For these families, the shift to private schools is driven mostly by practical concerns rather than image.</p>.<p>Taken together, the findings show that parents are making practical decisions. They recognise the strengths of government schools but worry about consistency, language opportunities, responsiveness and predictable teaching.</p>.<p>The data points to a few areas where focused action could strengthen government schools and reinforce confidence among families.</p>.<p>The first is a practical approach to the demand for English medium. Instead of positioning language choice as a cultural conflict, the state could consider making mathematics and science textbooks bilingual in the early grades. This gives children conceptual clarity in Kannada while building comfort with English terminology. From high school onwards, especially in Classes 9 and 10, these subjects can be offered fully in English. This phased approach gives families a credible alternative within the government system.</p>.<p>The second involves reframing the strengths of government schools. Free education, midday meals, sports facilities, accessibility and reliable syllabus completion should be presented as markers of quality rather than as welfare benefits.</p>.<p>When strengths are seen as welfare, families underestimate their value.</p>.<p>Teacher availability needs improvement as well. Filling vacancies is important, but stability throughout the year matters just as much. Ensuring that guest teachers are appointed before the year begins and preferring candidates who have cleared eligibility tests can make a noticeable difference. Publishing teacher availability at the school level can also make progress visible to parents.</p>.<p>Physical conditions strongly shape perception. Clean classrooms, proper toilets, lighting and basic teaching materials matter to families. CSR funding should support minimal infrastructure improvements across many schools rather than deep upgrades in only a few.</p>.<p>Communication is another area where improvements can help. Many parents are unaware of existing initiatives and student achievements in government schools.</p>.<p>Parental participation matters. Beyond formal parent teacher meetings, schools can create flexible PTM days. SDMCs can be strengthened through periodic training and more structured involvement.</p>.<p><em>(The writers are with India Literacy Project, a non-profit that works towards enhancing the quality of education in government schools)</em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH).</em></p>