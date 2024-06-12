'Reactance' and collapse of the Modi wave

As the elections progressed, this phenomenon seemed to get stronger—voters who, at first, were either favourable to Modi or resigned to him but now seemed quiet and resentful. It was always under the surface, which is why we experienced it more as an “undercurrent” rather than “a wave.” The fact that the I.N.D.I.A bloc came together was an opportunity for people to express their “reactance” in action through their vote. It perhaps serves as a reminder to politicians that efforts to eliminate, or belittle competition can create a negative reaction. In a democracy like ours, where voters know the value of their freedom, this “reactance” can prove costly!