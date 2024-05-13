Regressive rhetoric

The BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Mohan Yadav’s rhetoric at a campaign rally at Myana town in the state’s Guna Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday was directed towards the Gandhi family. Targeting Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said she was still using her maiden surname in spite of being married so that she could garner votes. He laced his speech with a homily that a woman post-marriage is supposed to change her surname to that of her in-laws.

Political leaders seem to be normalising chauvinism. Misogyny also acquires the most dreaded angle when communalism weaves itself into that ugly thread.

It is a known fact that election rhetoric in India often transcends political, social and economic issues and gets personal. Leaders spewing chauvinistic venom on women colleagues has time and again challenged the sanctity of democracy.